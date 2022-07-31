Tampa Bay optioned Lowe to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
With Tampa Bay needed to clear room on the 26-man active roster and in the outfield for new trade acquisition David Peralta, Lowe and Luke Raley -- both of whom have minor-league options remaining -- were the most likely candidates to head back to the minors. The Rays ultimately elected to keep Raley with the big club over Lowe, who slashed .239/.299/.342 with a home run, two stolen bases, 15 runs and seven RBI in 33 games since his June 20 promotion from Triple-A Durham. Lowe will end his stint with the big club with an active seven-game hitting streak, but he had still struck out at an elevated 30.7 percent clip during his latest run with the Rays.