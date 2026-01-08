Lowe agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Rays on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe failed to live up to his breakout 2023 campaign again in 2025, ending the season with a .220/.283/.366 slash line alongside 11 homers, 40 RBI and 56 runs scored over 435 plate appearances. He still provides some value as a base-stealing threat, but even his 18 steals this past season marked a three-year low. The 27-year-old has two years of arbitration eligibility remaining.