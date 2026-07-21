Rays' Junior Caminero: Collects three hits vs. Toronto

Caminero went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a walk during Monday's 7-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Caminero extended Tampa Bay's lead to 4-1 in the fifth with an RBI single before driving home another run on a double in the seventh. It was his 27th multi-hit game of the season and his sixth outings with three hits. Caminero has reached base safely in nine consecutive games, and over that span he has gone 12-for-34 (.353) with one steal, three home runs, four doubles, six RBI and six runs scored.