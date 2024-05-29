Rays manager Kevin Cash said Caminero, who was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Durham earlier Wednesday, is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with a Grade 2 left quadriceps strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 20-year-old suffered the injury during Tuesday's game against Jacksonville and is now likely to be sidelined for at least the next month. Caminero is Tampa Bay's top prospect and has an .811 OPS for the season, though he had just two hits in 28 at-bats in the seven games preceding the injury.