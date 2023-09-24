Caminero went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.

Making his MLB debut after having just turned 20 years old in July, Caminero collected his first career hit in the third inning, a line-drive single to left field that left his bat with an exit velocity of 112 mph. The Rays' top prospect was then a key figure in his team's comeback rally in the ninth, beating out a potential inning-ending double-play grounder to set the stage for Josh Lowe's walkoff hit. Caminero was slashing .342/.404/.747 over his final 20 games with Double-A Montgomery prior to his promotion, and he seems to have carried that confidence with him to the majors. With Tampa Bay having clinched a playoff spot with Saturday's victory, he could see regular action over the final week of the regular season and potentially even find his way onto the postseason roster if he keeps raking.