Caminero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk, an additional RBI, an additional run scored and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Caminero snapped a six-game homer drought with a solo shot in the third inning off Sean Burke to give the Rays a 1-0 lead. Caminero has hit safely in four of his last five games, and while he's seeing the ball well, the drop in power numbers is a bit concerning. He smacked 45 homers in 653 plate appearances in 2025 while posting a .271 ISO, but he has just three long balls with a .172 ISO in 77 plate appearances to open the 2026 campaign. It's too early to draw conclusions, but Caminero is also experiencing a drop in his batting average, from .264 in 2025 to .234 so far this year.