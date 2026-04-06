Caminero went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Sunday's 4-1 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Caminero tied the game with a solo blast in the fourth inning before adding a bases-loaded walk in the 10th. While the homer was his first of the season, the 22-year-old has hit safely in seven of nine games in the early going. Overall, he's slashing .257/.381/.371 with two extra-base hits, two RBI, four runs scored and a 7:6 BB:K across 42 plate appearances.