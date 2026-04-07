Caminero went 1-for-4 with a home run in Monday's 6-4 win over the Cubs.

One year after launching 45 home runs and driving in 110 runs, it took Caminero nine games to get his first home run and pick up his first RBIs of the season. He didn't wait too long to get his second homer. The 22-year-old launched his second blast in as many games in the third inning Monday and extended his hit streak to four games in the process. He is now slashing .256/.370/.436 in the young campaign.