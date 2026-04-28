Caminero was removed from Tuesday's game against the Guardians in the first inning after fouling a ball off the right side of his face, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Caminero fouled off a pitch that hit the ground and then bounced up and hit him in the right side of the face. He stayed in to finish his at-bat and grounded out before then walking down the tunnel with the training staff. Ben Williamson has entered the game at second base, and Richie Palacios has shifted over to third base for Tampa Bay.