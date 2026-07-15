Rays' Junior Caminero: Expects to play Friday

Camerino (hand) said he plans to be in the lineup for both games of Friday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 23-year-old had X-rays come back negative after being hit by a pitch on the left hand during Tuesday's All-Star Game, and he doesn't expect to need any time off to begin the second half of the season. Caminero entered the break on a bit of a skid at the plate with a .143 average (4-for-28) and 32.4 percent strikeout rate in his last eight games, though all four of those hits went for extra bases.