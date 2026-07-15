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Rays' Junior Caminero: Expects to play Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Camerino (hand) said he plans to be in the lineup for both games of Friday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 23-year-old had X-rays come back negative after being hit by a pitch on the left hand during Tuesday's All-Star Game, and he doesn't expect to need any time off to begin the second half of the season. Caminero entered the break on a bit of a skid at the plate with a .143 average (4-for-28) and 32.4 percent strikeout rate in his last eight games, though all four of those hits went for extra bases.

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