Rays' Junior Caminero: Homers again Tuesday

Caminero went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 12-4 win over the Athletics.

Caminero opened the scoring in his first plate appearance, taking Mason Barnett deep for a two-run homer. The third baseman has now homered in consecutive games and six times over his last 11 contests, bringing him into a four-way tie for the MLB lead with 35 long balls. Caminero's .277/.369/.554 slash line has all three marks above his career-year performance from last season, and with 35 homers already, he has a legitimate chance to surpass the 45 he launched a year ago.