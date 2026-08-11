Rays' Junior Caminero: Homers during big rally

Caminero went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Monday's 10-6 win over the Athletics.

Caminero had gone 0-for-10 with three walks and four strikeouts during the Rays' three-game series in Seattle over the weekend. A move to a more favorable hitting environment worked well for the third baseman, whose homer pulled the Rays within a run during their eighth-inning rally. Caminero is up to 34 homers on the year while batting .277 with a .917 OPS. He's added 74 RBI, 72 runs scored, 18 doubles, one triple and two stolen bases over 118 contests.