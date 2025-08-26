Caminero went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, two additional runs scored and one stolen base in Monday's 9-0 win over Cleveland.

Caminero pushed his hitting streak up to five games, and he now has four homers over his past four outings. The four-hit game was Caminero's third of the year, and Monday marked his fourth multi-homer effort of the campaign as well. The slugging third baseman is on a tear in August, batting .301 with 12 round-trippers, two doubles, 23 RBI and two steals over his last 83 at-bats.