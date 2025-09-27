Caminero went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

The 22-year-old became the second player in franchise history to reach the 45-homer plateau, with the only other occurrence happening in 2007 when Carlos Pena cracked 46 long balls. Caminero launched a solo shot off Toronto starter Shane Bieber in the second to tie the game at 1-1. The Tampa Bay third basemen has been a steady source of power all season and is now slashing .262/.307/.536 with 110 RBI and 93 runs scored through 644 plate appearances.