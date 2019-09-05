Rays' Kean Wong: Gets call to majors
Wong's contract was purchased from Triple-A Durham prior to Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
The younger brother of Kolten Wong, Kean has been a super utility player at Triple-A, capable of playing all three outfield spots in addition to second base, third base and shortstop. While his older brother was a first-round pick and highly-touted prospect, Wong has always profiled as a utility player after getting selected in the fourth round of the 2013 draft. This was his third year at Triple-A, so he unsurprisingly had his best season at that level, hitting .307/.375/.464 with 10 home runs and six steals in 113 games.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...