Wong's contract was purchased from Triple-A Durham prior to Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

The younger brother of Kolten Wong, Kean has been a super utility player at Triple-A, capable of playing all three outfield spots in addition to second base, third base and shortstop. While his older brother was a first-round pick and highly-touted prospect, Wong has always profiled as a utility player after getting selected in the fourth round of the 2013 draft. This was his third year at Triple-A, so he unsurprisingly had his best season at that level, hitting .307/.375/.464 with 10 home runs and six steals in 113 games.