Raley went 0-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and two stolen bases Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Raley didn't have a big game at first glance, though his pair of stolen bases gives him six on the campaign. He entered the season having failed to even attempt a stolen base across 144 career plate appearances. Raley is also a significant source of power production with 10 home runs and is a regular in the Rays' lineup against right-handed pitchers.