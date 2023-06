Raley went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Saturday against the Royals.

Raley returned from a one-game absence caused by a hand injury. He delivered an RBI single in his second plate appearance and now has at least one hit in 13 of his last 14 games, during which he's hit .353 with seven RBI and 13 runs scored. Raley has an excellent 159 wRC+ across 197 plate appearances for the season, which has helped him maintain a large-side platoon role with the Rays.