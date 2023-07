Raley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

The lefty-hitting Raley has been a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching for several weeks now, but he'll take a seat versus Orioles righty Tyler Wells in the series finale. With Raley on the bench, Harold Ramirez will get a chance to start at designated hitter Sunday, despite not having the platoon advantage in his favor.