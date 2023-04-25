Margot is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Margot had started each of the Rays' last three games in center field, but he'll head to the bench while Jose Siri (hamstring) reclaims a spot in the outfield in his first game back from the injured list. Siri is expected to handle a near-everyday role in center field moving forward, leaving Margot to battle with Josh Lowe and Luke Raley for playing time in the corner-outfield spot opposite Randy Arozarena. Even if he loses out on regular starts as a result of Siri's return, the righty-hitting Margot should at least continue to play over the lefty-hitting Lowe and Raley against left-handed pitching.