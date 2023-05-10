Margot is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Margot is on the bench for the second time in the series and for the third time in the past six games. Meanwhile, Jose Siri, Josh Lowe and Luke Raley have both sat out twice during that six-game stretch, and Randy Arozarena will join Margot on the bench Wednesday. Expect manager Kevin Cash to continue to mix and match with his outfield options on a game-by-game basis, with Arozarena's playing time likely to be the most stable among the quintet.