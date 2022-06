Margot isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Margot will get a breather after he slashed .333/.385/.472 with five doubles, seven runs, an RBI, three walks and seven strikeouts over the last nine games. Randy Arozarena, Brett Phillips and Harold Ramirez are starting in the outfield from left to right.