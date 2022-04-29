site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-manuel-margot-steps-out-of-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Manuel Margot: Steps out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Margot is not in the lineup Friday against the Twins, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Margot started the past four games and will receive a day off after going 2-for-13 with two walks and an RBI during that stretch. Brett Phillips will start in right field Friday for the Rays.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read