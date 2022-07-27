Tampa Bay placed Wisler on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a strained neck, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Wisler is the 17th player on the Rays roster who currently resides on the IL, matching a team record for the most at one time. His IL stint is backdated to Sunday, so Wisler will be eligible to return as soon as Aug. 9. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Wisler is scheduled to meet with a specialist Thursday, which could shed more light on a potential return timetable.