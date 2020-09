Anderson (forearm) completed what manager Kevin Cash termed as a "very encouraging" live batting practice session Monday in Port Charlotte, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This news comes on the heels of Anderson completing a successful 15-pitch bullpen session Saturday. The fact Anderson looked good against live hitters 48 hours later led Cash to remark the hard-throwing reliever could very well be ready for activation when the Rays return from their road trip Friday.