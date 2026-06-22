Rays' Nick Martinez: Delivers another quality start

Martinez did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Nationals, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings.

Martinez threw 57 of his 88 pitches for strikes while recording his fifth quality start in his last seven appearances. The veteran right-hander was hurt by extra-base damage, as three of the four hits he allowed went for extra bases, including a solo homer by CJ Abrams in the sixth inning. Martinez exited in line for the loss before Tampa Bay rallied late to erase the deficit and ultimately secure the victory. The 35-year-old continues to provide steady production and will carry a 2.73 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 55:17 K:BB into his next scheduled start at home against Arizona.