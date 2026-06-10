Rays' Nick Martinez: Earns win vs. Boston

Martinez (6-2) earned the win against the Red Sox on Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out two across seven innings. He did not issue a walk.

Martinez was efficient through his first seven innings, yielding just one run while tossing only 67 pitches. He was brought back out for the eighth inning and proceeded to give up three straight hits, including a two-run double to Marcelo Mayer, before being pulled. Still, Martinez came away with his eighth quality start of the season, four of which have come over his last five starts. He'll take a 2.43 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 77.2 innings into his next start, which is slated for next week on the road against the Dodgers.