Rays' Nick Martinez: Hangs in vs. Dodgers

Martinez allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Monday.

Martinez was hurt by a three-run homer off the bat of Kyle Tucker in the second inning, but those were the only runs the Dodgers managed to score while the righty starter was in the game. It was still a bit of a slog for Martinez, as he needed 96 pitches to get through 5.1 frames, but he also tied a season high with six punchouts and limited Los Angeles to five hits. Martinez held a 1.62 ERA over 11 starts through the end of May, but he's faded a bit in giving up 12 runs across 16.1 frames over his first three outings in June. Still, he's a steadfast part of Tampa Bay's rotation, with his 2.60 season ERA good for ninth-best among qualified hurlers in the majors.