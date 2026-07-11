Rays' Nick Martinez: Records eighth win of season

Martinez (8-2) earned the win Friday against the Mariners after allowing two runs on four hits and a walk across 5.1 innings, striking out one.

Martinez gave up a solo shot to Cole Young, his 11th of the year, in the top of the fifth inning, but that would be the only run the right-hander allowed. Martinez has allowed just one earned run in each of his past three starts, posting a blistering 1.65 ERA across 16.1 frames over that stretch. His next start should come against the Blue Jays on the road on Monday, July 20.