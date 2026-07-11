Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Rays' Nick Martinez: Records eighth win of season

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Martinez (8-2) earned the win Friday against the Mariners after allowing two runs on four hits and a walk across 5.1 innings, striking out one.

Martinez gave up a solo shot to Cole Young, his 11th of the year, in the top of the fifth inning, but that would be the only run the right-hander allowed. Martinez has allowed just one earned run in each of his past three starts, posting a blistering 1.65 ERA across 16.1 frames over that stretch. His next start should come against the Blue Jays on the road on Monday, July 20.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!