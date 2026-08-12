Rays' Nick Martinez: Tosses complete game

Martinez (12-3) earned the win Tuesday against the Athletics, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out five over nine innings.

Martinez needed just 101 pitches, throwing 68 for strikes, to go the distance for the first time in his career. Lawrence Butler took him deep for a two-run homer in the fourth inning, but Martinez limited the Athletics until the ninth when Tampa Bay already held a commanding lead. The right-hander has now completed at least five innings in 11 consecutive starts, collecting seven wins during that stretch. Across 23 starts this season, Martinez owns a 2.74 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 78:20 K:BB over 138 innings. He's scheduled to face the Orioles at home Monday.