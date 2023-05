The Rays placed Fairbanks on the 15-day injured list Monday with left hip inflammation, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

The move is retroactive to May 28, leaving Fairbanks eligible for activation June 12. It's unclear at this point whether he will be ready at that time, however. With Fairbanks on the IL for the second time this month, Jason Adam will move to the top of the Rays' bullpen pecking order.