Fairbanks was charged with his fifth blown save of the season in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Guardians, giving up one run on one hit in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

Brought in to protect a 3-2 lead, Fairbanks instead served up a game-tying homer to improbable hero Nolan Jones, who came into Wednesday mired in a 53-game power drought, with his last long ball having come June 13. Fairbanks has coughed up just five home runs on the season, but four of them have come in his last 10 appearances -- a stretch in which he's gone 4-for-6 in converting save chances.