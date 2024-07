Fairbanks allowed two hits in a scoreless inning and earned a save against the Guardians on Sunday.

Fairbanks was tasked with protecting a 2-0 lead and found himself in danger after coughing up singles to the first two batters he faced. He managed to retire the next three to escape unscathed. Fairbanks has converted 17 of 19 save chances this season while producing a 3.21 ERA and a 32:15 K:BB. Since the start of June, he owns a 2.55 ERA with 12 saves in 17 appearances.