Fairbanks fired a scoreless ninth inning in a win over the Rangers on Sunday, allowing two hits and recording two strikeouts.

Fairbanks has now generated scoreless efforts in his last eight appearances, a span of 7.1 innings during which he's also posted an 11:4 K:BB and secured three holds. The hard-throwing right-hander is once again missing plenty of bats with his high-90s fastball, as he sports an 11.6 K/9, 90.0 percent LOB rate and 14.6 percent swinging-strike rate across 14 frames.