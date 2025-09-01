Fairbanks allowed two hits in a scoreless ninth inning to earn a save over the Nationals on Sunday. He struck out two.

Fairbanks worked around a pair of singles to escape unscathed in the 7-4 victory. He converted both of his save chances against Washington this weekend, but he's shown some shakiness lately; Fairbanks has given up four runs (three earned) on seven hits over his last five frames. Still, he owns a strong 2.81 ERA and 53:15 K:BB while converting 24 of his 29 save chances through 52 appearances.