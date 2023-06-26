Fairbanks tossed a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save over the Royals on Sunday. He did not allow a hit but did walk a batter and also struck out one.

Fairbanks is now 3-for-3 in save chances since returning from the injured list June 15. He's had scoreless outings in 16 of his 18 appearances this season and currently sports a 1.76 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB over 15.1 innings. As long as he can stay healthy, Fairbanks appears to be manager Kevin Cash's preferred option for saves over Jason Adam.