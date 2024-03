Fairbanks didn't allow a baserunner and struck out two in a scoreless inning in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

The outing marked Fairbanks's spring debut, and he didn't disappoint. Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times he hit 98 mph with his fastball while striking out the first two batters he faced. Fairbanks is coming off an excellent 2023 season and projects to earn the majority of save chances for Tampa Bay in 2024.