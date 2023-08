Fairbanks earned a save against the Marlins on Wednesday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

The game was scoreless until Tampa Bay scored three runs in the top of the 10th. Fairbanks entered in the bottom of the frame and made quick work of the Marlins, retiring the side in order on 10 pitches. Fairbanks has collected three saves over the past seven days, allowing just two hits and posting a 6:0 K:BB over three innings during that stretch.