Fairbanks picked up the save in Friday's 4-3 victory over the Astros. He allowed one walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Fairbanks threw only 10 of his 19 pitches for strikes but got the job done regardless, securing his 13th save in 14 chances. The Rays have famously spread the saves around in recent years, but Fairbanks has emerged as the clear-cut closer this season. Jason Adam's last save came back on June 14, the day before Fairbanks returned from a stint on the injured list.