Fairbanks retired the only two batters he faced and earned a save over Cleveland on Sunday.

Fairbanks entered the ninth inning with two on and one out. He quickly finished off the 6-2 win with just seven pitches. He rebounded quickly after blowing a save against the Guardians on Saturday after converting his previous 15 chances. Fairbanks owns a 2.55 ERA with a 46:15 K:BB through 35.1 frames.