Fairbanks tossed a perfect ninth inning to record his third save of the season in Monday's 5-2 win over the White Sox.

J.P. Feyereisen worked the sixth and seventh innings and Diego Castillo the eighth, leaving closing duties to Fairbanks. The 27-year-old has been brilliant in June, racking up two saves and two holds over six appearances with a 0.00 ERA and 6:2 K:BB, but it's always tough to predict how manager Kevin Cash will deploy his high-leverage crew in any particular game.