Fairbanks fired a scoreless inning Friday to pick up his fourth save of the season in a 7-6 win over Atlanta.

Fairbanks entered in the 10th with the Rays clinging on to a one-run lead after they were able to gain the lead in the top half of the frame. He retired all three batters he faced on eight pitches and left the runner stranded on second. It was his first save since June 14 and he's now put together five straight scoreless outings after a rough ending in June. For the year, Fairbanks owns a 3.29 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 31:14 K:BB over 27.1 innings and will continue to be in line for the occasional save.