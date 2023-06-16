Fairbanks picked up the save Thursday against the Athletics, pitching a scoreless inning while not allowing any hits or walks. He struck out one.

Fairbanks (hip) returned from the 15-day injured list Thursday and wasted no time in nailing down his sixth save of the season. The right-hander went 1-2-3 through the A's lineup and was especially effective with his slider, throwing it on eight of his 10 pitches in the inning. Fairbanks has now converted his last three save opportunities dating back to May 19 against the Brewers and has still allowed only two earned runs on the year.