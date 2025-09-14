Fairbanks earned a save against the Cubs on Saturday, issuing two walks and striking out two batters over a scoreless and hitless ninth inning.

Fairbanks inherited a one-run lead when he entered in the ninth inning and immediately got into trouble when he walked the first two batters he faced. The right-hander unleashed a wild pitch on the second free pass, putting the tying run on third base with nobody out. However, Fairbanks was able to recover by inducing a fielder's choice groundout followed by two punchouts. Though he's successfully converted each of his past four save chances, Fairbanks has been a bit unsteady of late, allowing three runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out six batters across his past six appearances spanning six innings.