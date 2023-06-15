Fairbanks (hip) was activated Thursday from the 15-day injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fairbanks checked all of the necessary boxes in his lone rehab appearance Monday with the Rays' affiliate in the Florida Coast League, fanning two hitters in a perfect frame. He has battled a couple of different injuries this season but should jump right back into the saves mix for the current AL East leaders following a two-week absence to heal a bout of hip inflammation. Fairbanks, 29, boasts a 1.26 ERA and 48:8 K:BB in 35.2 major-league innings since the beginning of the 2022 campaign.