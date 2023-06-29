Fairbanks walked one and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

A ninth-inning rally from the Rays created the save situation, and Fairbanks was able to get the job done. The 29-year-old right-hander has converted a save in four of his five appearances since returning from a hip injury, though he took a loss in the one outing in which he allowed a run in that span. The closer is up to nine saves with a 1.65 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB over 16.1 innings on the season. Jason Adam has not converted a save since Fairbanks' return from the injured list June 15.