Fairbanks picked up the save Tuesday against the White Sox, recording no strikeouts during a perfect ninth inning.

Fairbanks snapped a streak of five consecutive outings allowing at least one hit. During that stretch, he surrendered four runs on nine hits, including three home runs, with eight strikeouts across five innings. Wednesday's save was Fairbanks' 25th of the campaign, tying his most saves in a season during his seven-year career. He has a 3.15 ERA in 54.1 innings this season.