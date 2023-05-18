Fairbanks (0-1) took the loss and blew a save against the Mets on Wednesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits while striking out one batter over one-third of an inning.

Jason Adam actually got the first crack at a save for the Rays in the contest, but he gave up three runs in the ninth inning to blow the opportunity and allow the game to go into extra frames. After Tampa Bay put up two runs in the top of the 10th, Fairbanks was summoned to close things out, but he took the loss when Pete Alonso crushed a walk-off three-run homer against him. This was Fairbanks' first game back after a stay on the 15-day injured list with a forearm injury, so some rust may have factored into the poor outing.