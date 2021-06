Fairbanks (1-2) was tagged with the loss and a blown save Thursday against the Mariners, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk across one-third of an inning.

Fairbanks entered the game with a one-run lead but couldn't close things out, and he was tagged with his first blown save of the season as a result. This was a woeful outing for the right-hander, and it ended a 12-game streak of scoreless appearances (10.2 innings).