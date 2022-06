Arozarena went 3-for-5 with a double, four RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Arozarena delivered an RBI double in the first inning and followed that up with a single that drove in two in the seventh frame. He's recorded four multi-hit games in his last 10 starts, during which he's hit .300 while driving in 10 and scoring four runs. Overall, Arozarena has a .267/.314/.433 line with six home runs and 10 stolen bases across 226 plate appearances on the season.