Arozarena went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a run scored and a steal in Thursday's 6-3 win over Toronto.

Arozarana opened the scoring Thursday with a first-inning RBI single before extending the Rays' lead to 6-1 with his second base hit in the seventh. Arozarena had cooled off a bit coming into the contest, going 6-for-31 in his previous 10 games. The 28-year-old outfielder is still slashing an outstanding .311/.415/.959 with 11 homers, 39 RBI and six steals through 217 plate appearances this season.